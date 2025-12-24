King Charles to laud special 'generation' in Christmas speech 2025

King Charles' Chrismtas speech this year will come with a special tribute.

His majesty is preparing to praise the war veterans in an elaborate note, especially those who fought in the World War II.

His Majesty, who is currently getting treated for cancer, will not record his speech available through VR headsets.

An insider said: “We have a great tradition of embracing new technologies from the very start of the Royal Christmas message and are always looking to reach out to new audiences.”

In an earlier message, King Charles spoke from the Clarence House: “Early diagnosis quite simply saves lives. Now, I have heard this message repeatedly during my visits to cancer centres across the country. I know, too, what a difference it has made in my own case, enabling me to continue leading a full and active life, even while undergoing treatment.

“Today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to ‘doctors’ orders’, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year. This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years; testimony that I hope may give encouragement to the fifty per cent of us who will be diagnosed with the illness at some point in our lives."