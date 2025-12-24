Explosion at Pennsylvania nursing home leaves at least two dead, several injured

A tragic incident has occurred after an explosion and fire at a Pennsylvania nursing home caused a partial collapse of the building, leaving at least two people dead and several others injured.

Emergency crews were called to the Silver Lake Nursing Home in Bristol at about 14:00 local time (19:00GMT) on Tuesday following reports of a gas leak.

The authorities have confirmed that by the time crews arrived, the building had already exploded causing a massive fire.

Fire Chief Kevin Dippolito told reporters that responders pulled residents through windows, stairwells, and elevators to carry them to safety.

He further said, “There was one police officer who literally threw people over his shoulders and ran with them towards medical staff.”

As reported by the BBC, several individuals were trapped following the structural collapse.

Meanwhile, emergency crews continue to work around the clock to rescue those who may be stuck inside the building.

Governor Josh Shapiro confirmed that the exact number of injuries is not yet known, and the actual cause of the incident remains under investigation.

The images and videos circulating on social platforms by local media outlets demonstrate a partially collapsed building with massive flames flaring out of it.

The tragedy has prompted an outpouring of prayers for the community, particularly given that it just occurred just days before Christmas.

Furthermore, local authorities have been praised for their swift efforts to assist residents near the facility.