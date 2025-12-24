Queen Camilla kids set to snub King Charles’ Christmas invite

Queen Camilla’s kids, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, have reportedly opted out of Sandringham Christmas which has signaled a shift in monarchy's approach.

According to royal commentator Laura Windsor, their decision to prioritize family plans over Christmas at Sandringham reflects the Royal family's efforts to appear more relatable and human.

Speaking with GB News, the expert said that this has marked a necessary step towards modernization.

“It normalises them, and they have to do that in order to survive,” she said. “When the Queen was alive, we loved the Queen; she brought tradition with her, and there was no way that that was going to change.”

“But now that she’s no longer with us, it’s King Charles’s responsibility to make sure that they are more modernised.”

The expert continued, “He already was thinking about that before. He was just waiting for the chance.”

She further noted how important it was for the royals to show the public that they make the same kind of “practical choices that exist in ordinary families.”

“It normalises them, and that’s what we like,” added Windsor. “We like to relate. It’s nice to see that they’re human.”

According to Windsor, Camilla’s kids doing their own way despite being part of the royal inner circle is seen as a good thing for the monarchy's image.

She said it's a sign the royals are adapting to changing times and recognizing the need to be more down-to-earth and relatable.

“Kings and Queens were considered Gods at one time, and therefore that’s why we couldn’t touch them,” she said. “We put them on a pedestal.”

“Now, if they carry on with that image, it’s not just not going to work with modern society, and it’s casualness.”