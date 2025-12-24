King Charles gets emotional as history threatens to repeat itself with Archie, Lilibet

King Charles’ heart is rumored to be yearning for his youngest son and an insider has just come forward to dive into what he hopes for, given his advancing age and cancer battle.

For those unversed, the King has been battling an undisclosed type of cancer for more than a year and recently announced he will be able to scale back his treatment soon.

However, his priority, outside of his duties as monarch revolve around Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their kids entirely its said.

The source that dropped this bombshell shared everything with Closer magazine.

During that chat they said, “Charles still sees Harry as a good soul at heart, someone who’s made mistakes but isn’t beyond forgiveness, and he genuinely wants to move forward rather than stay stuck in old resentments.’

Furthermore, despite his reputation as a ‘cold fish’ Charles feels like any old dad, the insider admits. One that gets a ‘gleam’ in his eye whenever his kids are mentioned, just like Harry. Moreover, “Charles knows how proud Harry is of his kids, he’s seen the gleam in his eye when he talks about him, the way he lights up. Charles was the same way when the boys were small, and still is.”

What is pertinent to mention is that King Charles’ own grandfather passed when he was only three years old and “he doesn’t want history repeating itself with his own grandchildren,” that are US-based.

“In Charles’ case it was unavoidable because his grandfather [King George VI] died when he was just three, but with Archie and Lily he says there’s still time to right the ship,” they admitted before signing off.