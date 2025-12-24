Prince Harry faces total financial ruin if his dominos don’t fall into place: Exposed

With his case against the Associated Newspapers, which is the publisher of the Daily Mail going to court next month, royal correspondent Phil Dampier warns Prince Harry is looking at financially ruin if things don’t fall in his favor.

But that is not all, because in the woodworks is also his case to get his personal security by the Scotland Yard restored in full, and a warning has been issued by to Woman’s Day regarding both.

Mr Dampier started by saying, “the stakes couldn’t be higher but Harry honestly believes that without protection he can never bring Meghan and their children back to the UK – it’s just too dangerous.”

What is pertinent to mention is that the Duke of Sussex currently enjoys case-by-case basis protection as ruled by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) because of his status as an infrequent traveler to the UK.

So while a friend of Prince Harry admits, “Yes, he gets security on a case by case basis, and probably will next month.” The problem is that “that’s not the same as having police protection, which he had for most of his life.”

“If things go his way he would like to spend much more time in the UK, and that could pave the way for a family reunion,” Mr Dampier also noted, especially since Princess Lilibe and Prince Archie have rarely visited the UK since their parents moved to the other side of the pond.

“Certainly it would be great if this is all settled before the Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027, which he hopes the King and William can attend,” the pal in question concluded by saying.