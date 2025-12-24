King Charles is 'upping his game' as Andrew drags Royals down

King Charles is trying to mellow dine Andrew’s scandal with a special tactic.

His Majesty is digging himself deep into his work as his younger brother makes scandalous headlines in a daily basis.

Royal expert, Jennifer Bond, told the Mirror: “The King is upping his workload to compensate. He is a man with a mission: to protect his mother’s legacy, make his own mark on the monarchy and then to hand it over in fine fettle to his son, William, when the time comes.”

This comes amid claims that His Majesty was bullied by his peers back when he was a child.

Royal author Richard Fitzwilliams revealed: “He was bullied mercilessly: in the classroom, at sports and at nights,” Fitzwilliams says. “He hated that school and should never have been sent there in the first place.”

The King himself wrote a lengthy account of his unbearable time as a school boy.

“The people in my dormitory are foul. Goodness, they are horrid. I don’t know how anybody could be so foul,” he wrote in a circa 1964 letter. “They throw slippers all night long or hit me with pillows or rush across the room and hit me as hard as they can … I still wish I could come home. It’s such a hole this place!”