King Charles has 'strict' rule for Christmas applicable to all Royals

King Charles has a strict rule of for guests to celebrate Chrismtas with the Royal Family.

His Majesty, who is a big fan of family celebrations at Sandringham, wants to keep the gatherings organised.

Speaking about a typical Christmas day with His Majesty, Royal expert Robert Jobson told HELLO! Magazine : "There's an unspoken rule for guests: do not arrive late. There is no grace period,"

“After completing the odd custom, dating back to Edward VII, of being weighed on antique jockey's scales, guests are on the clock. They change for a formal lunch, served by royal staff in the dining room. Afterwards, most go on an afternoon walk – one of the few moments when the schedule loosens up. But even then, they are on a timer. By 5pm, everyone must be back for afternoon tea."

As Jobson said: "What many do not realise is that the King and his family will have been to church once already that morning for a private service, away from the cameras and onlookers.”

"The year has ended on a very positive note for the King, and the good news regarding his health will undoubtedly lift his spirits and those of the people around him. It will have brought reassurance to both him and his family," says Robert.