Inspector remanded in police custody in youth’s murder case

The administrative judge of anti-terrorism courts on Saturday granted physical remand of a police inspector arrested for allegedly killing a boy in a fake encounter.

Police have booked Inspector Bashir Ahmed, SHO Peerabad police station Nizar Alam and their other colleagues for killing Nadir Magsi in a fake encounter in Peerabad on September 2.

The investigating officer produced the held suspect before the administrative judge and requested his physical remand for interrogation.

He stated that police officials of the Peerabad police station had been named in an FIR for allegedly taking the victim into custody from his house in a raid on September 2 and later informing his family about his death.

He said SHO Nizar Alam had purportedly secured bail before arrest to avoid his arrest in the present case and a third suspect, head constable Ghulam Yasin, had fled to Mianwali and a policy team had been sent there to arrest him. Constable Omair is said to have fled to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), he added.

The IO said that the held suspect was required to be interrogated about the absconding suspects and therefore he requested the grant of 14-day physical remand of the suspect in police custody for interrogation and completion of the investigation and other legal formalities.

However, the judge granted police remand of the suspect until October 10 with a direction to the IO to produce him at the next hearing along with an investigation report.

The FIR has been lodged at the Peerabad police station under sections 302 (premeditated murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) read with Section 7 (punishment for terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act on the complaint of the victim’s family.