RDA demolishes illegal buildings

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) with the help of the police force demolished and sealed illegal constructions here at Adiala Road, Service Road, and High Court Road on Wednesday.

RDA Director General Saif Anwar Jappa has also issued a show cause notice to Building Inspector Muhammad Bilal due to incompetence and failure in the work while taking notice of illegal constructions in City Villas along Nullah Leh Expressway. The DG RDA has said that never wished to harass the citizens and advised them as well as investors not to spend their hard-earned money in illegal housing societies without getting map approval from RDA.

The RDA under the leadership of the Director General has sealed six illegal residential constructions, sealed 15 illegally constructed shops, and three illegal plazas while demolishing an illegal plaza and some boundary walls. The RDA faced the worst situation with the mafia during operation but in vain. The DG (RDA) has also cancelled the license of the structural engineer for illegal constructions and issued a warning notice to him to be careful in the future.

Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has also visited different areas of Rawalpindi and has instructed to conduct operations after inspection of illegal constructions.

The DG RDA has also directed the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey regarding fees and charges for approval of illegal residential and commercial buildings, commercialization, complementary maps and plans of buildings.

On the complaints of the public, the DG RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa also visited Nullah Leh Expressway and checked the illegally constructed houses and under-construction buildings in City Villas.

The DG RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has also directed the MP&TE Directorate to act fearlessly and take strict action against illegal and unauthorised housing schemes, construction and commercial activities, booking offices, and encroachments.