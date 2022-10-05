 
Wednesday October 05, 2022
Lahore

Calligraphy exhibition

By Our Correspondent
October 05, 2022

Lahore:The Lahore Arts Council organised a calligraphy exhibition in connection with the celebrations of Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall.

