Shamed Andrew was with Jeffrey Epstein night of Virginia Giuffre assault

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor reportedly stayed at Jeffrey Epstein's mansion the night of Virginia Giuffre's sexual assault.

The former Duke of York, who has now been vacated from the Royal Lodge, spent a substantial amount of time at the convicted sex financier's £60million Manhattan house in April 2001.

New information revealed by US investigators add that Andrew went to Epstein's after leaving a Palace aide. Giuffre has famously accused the former Prince of sexually assaulting her when she was just 17.

However, Andrew, in a 2019 Newsnight interview said: “I wasn’t staying there. I may have visited but definitely didn’t, definitely no, no, no activity.”

The royal family's crisis does not seem to end anytime soon as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's shadow still looms in the palace.

King Charles, 77, is forced to save his younger brother and will provide him with all possible luxuries and necessities of life.

Andrew, who left Royal Lodge on Monday after being stripped of his royal titles and honours in October last year, is at the mercy of the monarch as he's unable to get a job to support himself, a royal commentator has claimed.

The 65-year-old has moved into Wood Lodge for the foreseeable future until the renovations are completed at Marsh Farm.

“I think the King will pay what needs to be paid and will fund his brother, in a way, he's kind of got no choice. Andrew can't end up homeless and on the streets, much as the public might like that to happen," claimed royal editor Duncan Larcombe.

“But what can Andrew do? He can't get a job somewhere. He can’t deliver parcels to make ends meet. He’s sort of stuck so King Charles will still financially support him, but what that will look like, who knows,” he added.