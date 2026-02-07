Bad Bunny faces major rumour about personal life ahead of Super Bowl performance

Bad Bunny dogged by engagement rumours as he is set to perform at Super Bowl halftime show

Bad Bunny is set to perform what fans most anticipated: his first-ever headlining of the Super Bowl halftime show.



The show is coming on the heels of a string of milestones the Latin singer has achieved. From winning three Grammy Awards to his sports agency, Rima Sports, entering the podcasting sphere, to name a few.

In these victories, his emotional side was also on display, particularly after he won Album of the Year at the 68th Grammy Awards.

“Puerto Rico,” he said during his acceptance speech, adding, “There is nothing we can’t achieve. Thank God, thank the Academy, and thank the people who have believed in me throughout my entire career, everyone who worked on this album. Thank you, mom, for giving birth to me in Puerto Rico, I love you.”

Despite these wins, fans are currently focusing on what they believe is an off-stage development, zeroing in on Gabriela Berlingeri, Bunny's former long-time partner, who is present at the Grammy ceremony.

According to the Daily Mail, social media users attempted to connect the dots from her presence to her cheering her ex's win on Instagram.

However, fans claim that Bunny wearing a golden ring on his left ring finger is a 'gotcha' moment. However, the ex-couple did not appear together at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

But a section of the internet believes they have reconciled.

Bunny, meanwhile, is set to take the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show LX on this Sunday.