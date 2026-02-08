Shamed Andrew’s finances predicted as King ‘will not leave him alone’

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s future has been decoded by a Royal expert.

The former Duke of York, who is now sent in exile, will be well taken care of by his brother.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe reveals: "I think the King will pay what needs to be paid and will fund his brother, in a way he's kind of got no choice.”

He told the Mirror: "Andrew can't end up homeless and on the streets, much as the public might like that to happen.”

"But what can Andrew do? He can't get a job somewhere. He can’t deliver parcels to make ends meet. He’s sort of stuck so King Charles will still financially support him, but what that will look like, who knows?"

"Andrew really is the pariah Prince and he’s a problem to his family," Duncan said. "He hasn't been convicted in a court of law, but he has been found guilty in the court of public opinion, and I think with the latest tranche of emails, it definitely just stinks, it's rotten, you know."

“I think unless and until Andrew goes and cooperates with the American authorities, I think that this will continue.”