Expert reveals Sarah Ferguson’s tendencies after reckless behavior over Eugenie ‘comes home to roost’

Many years after she gushed over a known child sex offender, calling him an amazing friend, Sarah Ferguson’s chicken appears to have come home to roost, and its all possible because of royal author Phil Dampier’s revelation.

What is pertinent to mention regarding the emails that exposed how deep Fergie’s bond with the known financier really runs not only included paragraphs upon paragraphs of her gushing over his many nice qualities but also featured some rather intimate details about her minor daughters’ romantic life and personal affairs.

He spoke to a UK-based outlet when delivering the verdict and explains in detail how the ex-Duchess’ mind worked when she had started making her way into Epstein’s inner circle, a circle where she felt comfortable enough to request 20k pounds for rent, else the landlord would go to the media.

In his view, “as I understood it, she was probably responsible for introducing Andrew to Epstein in the first place.”

Where motivations were concerned, “I am sure with Andrew the attraction was sex and with Fergie it was money,” Mr Dampier said. After all, wherever money and Fergie come into the mix, its become known that “the moment she would get any money she would spend it.”

All in all “she is incapable of keeping any money and that's why someone like him who she could get money from was always going to lead her down the wrong path, like with the fake sheikh,” he also pointed out.

For those unversed about the fake sheikh fiasco, it was part of a 2010 tabloid sting where she was caught offering access to her ex-husband Andrew for £500,000. Later an apology followed, citing her error in judgement however.

Before concluding he also called out her descent into madness and said, “to show how desperate she was and how out of touch of reality she was to go and see him and take her daughters after he'd been convicted was utter madness. But I am afraid she has always had this reckless streak and it's now coming home to roost.”