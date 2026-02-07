Sarah Ferguson’s links to Jeffrey Epstein get more entangled as expert talks of a testimony call

With it becoming clear as more emails come to light, Sarah Ferguson’s desire for money and overall greed truly ‘knows no bounds’, as is the stance of royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

He delivered this accusation against the ex-Duchess during an interview with the Daily Mail that saw him get pretty candid, now that over three million more pages of the Epstein files were released by the Department of Justice, highlighting just how close the relationship really was between Fergie and her ‘supreme friend’ the convicted child sex offender.

The emails mentioned contained a myriad of revelations, from money loan requests to compliments and even details about her youngest daughter’s intimate life, despite her still being a minor at the time.

Since then she has not been papped in a public setting, specifically as of December 2025, but in Mr Fitzwilliam’s views there is a growing chance Congress may look to her for a testimony after calling on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to do the same.

He said, “she could be anywhere. Nobody knows where she is but it's obvious day after day that we are getting pretty clear evidence she and Andrew were hand in glove with Epstein. It's also possible she might be asked to testify in front of congress.”

After all “all of her emails point to a much closer relationship than we thought she had. With her greed knows no bounds.”

He also called out her past admissions of innocence, and blackmail allegations at the financier’s hands when saying, “she swore at the time she was not in touch with Epstein and we now know that is not true and that she spoke about him in the fondest terms.” But “we now know from the evidence that Sarah and him were hand in glove as he liked having royals around him and as far as she was concerned, Epstein helped her with money.”

All in all “money is at the root of this, there is no question about it. Andrew and Sarah Ferguson wanted a certain lifestyle and they surrounded themselves with dubious friends.” Even if their search found a “paedophile” like Epstein” Mr Fitzwilliams made sure to publically point out that “that did not seem to make any difference to her at all,” regardless.