Water underworld

Pakistan’s water crisis keeps getting worse. According to a report released by the IMF, Pakistan ranks third in the world among countries facing acute water shortage. While water shortage is a major problem across the country, the people of Karachi suffer more and a bit differently. Water scarcity in Karachi is often linked with water mafias and poor governance.

According to the water board, Karachi gets about only half the water it requires; 30 per cent of this supply is either stolen or wasted, due to damaged and dilapidated pipelines. Furthermore, these pipelines do not reach many areas of the city. This lack of supply creates an incentive for theft, allowing the water mafia to thrive. I urge the government to take strict action against these water thieves, repair the damaged pipelines and boost the city’s water supply.

Hamza Momin

Karachi