Corruption cancer

Corruption is among the foremost problems in Pakistan today. It has spread across all sectors of society and played a key role in the destruction of our economy and the decline of our institutions. The impact can be seen in soaring poverty, inflation, unemployment and our enduring underdevelopment.

All the anti-corruption units should make strict laws against corruption and be steadfast in their implementation. An example must be made of those destroying the nation in order to rid us of this cancer.

Shahbaz Maqbool

Lahore