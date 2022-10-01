Pakistan committed to deepening ties with UAE: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in meeting with United Arab Emirates ambassador. —PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured that Pakistan is committed to further deepening its relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in all areas of common interest.

Talking to UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi here on Friday, he expressed these views. He said Pakistan and the UAE enjoyed fraternal ties for five decades that were rooted firmly in common belief and shared values and culture. The UAE was Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and a major source of investment.

Al-Zaabi has been taking keen interest in provision of relief to the flood-affected Pakistan and extensively visited the flood-hit areas. Sources reminded that as a result of the efforts of the ambassador, not only the UAE but some other counties also helped Pakistan.

The ambassador also had discussions with the prime minister regarding developments in the region and mutual interest. It has been officially stated that the prime minister reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attached to its fraternal relations with the UAE and extended best wishes for the continued prosperity of the brotherly people of the UAE.

Shehbaz highlighted the extensive devastation caused by floods across Pakistan and the response of the government to address the dire situation. In this regard, he expressed gratitude for the relief assistance provided by the UAE for the flood-stricken people and establishing an air corridor to provide humanitarian assistance.

The sources reminded that Al-Zaabi activated his country’s all facilities across Pakistan to provide every possible support to flood victims. It is understood that the UAE is among the countries providing maximum assistance for flood victims.