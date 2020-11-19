UAE suspends visit visas for 12 countries, including Pakistan: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri confirmed on Wednesday that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has suspended issuance of visit visas to citizens of a dozen countries, including Pakistan, reported the national media.

In a statement, he said that the suspension will not apply to visas that have already been issued, adding that the restriction will continue till further orders. He hoped that the suspension of the visit visas would be linked to second wave of COVID-19. Chahduri added that authorities concerned are being contacted for verification in this regard. Pakistan has reported 37 coronavirus deaths and 2,208 new positive cases in one day.