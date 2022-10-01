 
Saturday October 01, 2022
Karachi

CITY PULSE

October 01, 2022

Rising Art

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Hanif Shahzad’s art students. Titled ‘Rising Art’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.

