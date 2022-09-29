We’ll be responsible if Imran not made an example: Maryam

Maryam Nawaz. —FILE

ISLAMABAD: PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday censured PTI Chairman Imran Khan after an alleged audio leak of his conversation with his close aide surfaced, in which he could be clearly heard talking about the “foreign conspiracy” cipher.

This clip went viral on the internet three days after the release of audio leaks involving Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others. “It doesn’t hurt to know that a highly-trained group of foreign-funded chaos-mongers tried to jeopardise the fate of the country because that’s exactly what they were supposed to do as they have been paid millions of dollars to spread anarchy in the country.

“However, the worrisome thing is that Imran, the traitor, has been doing it all and everyone turned a blind eye to it,” Maryam said in a tweet. “A 200-million-strong country remained pawned to an incompetent, cantankerous and traitorous person (Imran Khan) for four years. He left no stone unturned in ruining the country externally and internally and people like Saqib Nisar gave him the title of Sadiq and Ameen (truthful and honest). Is there any crime that has not been proven against him? He is himself saying he has to play with the public,” Maryam tweeted.

“If Khan is not made an example even after being found guilty of such a serious crime, then we will be held responsible for the destruction of the country,” Maryam said in another tweet. In the latest audio clip, a voice, said to be of Imran Khan, can be heard saying: “We only have to play on this. We don’t have to name [any country]. We only have to play with this, that this date was [decided] before. “The new thing that will emerge is the letter.”