PTI demands probe into audio leaks from PM House

PTI leader Fawad Chauhry

ISLAMABAD: PTI on Monday demanded the government to launch a probe into audio leaks from the PM House, claiming that the authorities are “purchasing data from hackers” that was put on the dark web.

Senior PTI leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry — who first shared purported audio of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif with an official talking about a request from Maryam Nawaz — said that the PM Office has not yet spoken on the matter.

He said that the PM Office is unsafe from cyber attacks, adding audio files up to 340 hours were leaked but no institution was aware of it.

“We [PTI] spent a lot of money to provide the latest equipment to agencies.”

He claimed that the government is in talks with hackers and purchasing data that was put up for sale on the dark web.

“The hacker has said that the explosive audio is yet to be released,” Fawad said.

About statements from ministers Rana Sanaullah and Marriyum Aurangzeb, Fawad said that their comments on the matter are “funny”.

Govt launches probe

Earlier on Sunday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had taken notice of alleged audio leaks of the PM House and ordered an investigation.

Speaking on Naya Pakistan, the federal minister said all agencies would be a part of the probe and added that there was nothing to worry about phone tapping as it was common in the world.

“It portrays a better image of the government about governance and fair play,” he added.

He said it was premature to say the security of the Prime Minister’s House had been breached.

“However, it will be a serious issue if a spying device is found at the PM’s House,” he added.

In another audio surfaced on Sunday, PML-N leaders can be heard talking about London’s permission to accept PTI resignations.

The newly leaked audio that has gone viral on social media — allegedly featuring PM Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and others — contains a discussion about PTI’s resignations.

In it, the PML-N leaders can be heard giving their opinion on PTI resignations. They are also talking about London’s permission to accept the resignations.

Maryam Nawaz’s another alleged audio conversation was leaked in which she can be heard advising the PM to jack up fuel prices.

Maryam, who had been opposing a hike in fuel prices on the media, can be heard suggesting PM Shehbaz increase fuel prices. She also complained about Finance Minister Miftah Ismail.

“Uncle, the US dollar is increasing and Miftah Ismail is even not taking responsibility for it. (Ishaq) Dar sahab has control of things; he knows what to do but Miftah doesn’t. Miftah Ismail even does not know what he is doing and what results his actions will bring in the future. He has disappointed people; there are a large number of complaints against him,” she said in the alleged audio.