Maryam demands action against GCU VC

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: PMLN’s Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday demanded action against Vice Chancellor (VC) of Government College University (GCU) for allowing PTI Chairman Imran Khan for making a political address to the students.

In a tweet on Monday, Maryam demanded that strict action will be taken against the vice chancellor (VC) of Government College University for allowing Imran Khan to conduct a rally on the premises of the educational institution. She said using an educational institution to spread political hatred is a crime that should be punished.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor took an action against Government College University (GCU) vice chancellor Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s tweet. Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman took a notice of conducting a political programme of PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the GCU.

The Punjab governor, while taking notice of the event, said it is sad to make the famous educational institution of the country a political arena. There is no room for such political activities in universities, he added.

Governor Baligh said as chancellor he has taken notice of the political programme on the GCU Lahore campus. He also said children are the future of a nation so there is no room to push them into politics.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry reacted to the statement of Maryam Nawaz in which she raised objection to Imran Khan’s speech at Government College University (GCU).

Meanwhile, Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain strongly condemned the Vice Chancellor of Government College University (GCU) Lahore and PTI leadership for turning a renowned higher educational institution into a political stage.



In a statement, Rana Tanveer Hussain said that GCU is considered one of the oldest institutions of learning. Unfortunately, Rana said, the GCU was being staged for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders to spread hate against their political rivals.

The authorities concerned had been ordered to take strict action against vice chancellor GCU, he added. He further added that PTI leaders had no shame in stealing projects and rebranding the initiatives of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PMLN) government in their name.

Today’s event at GCU Lahore was the rebranding of PMLN’s e-employment scheme, he informed. Taking to Twitter Fawad Chaudhry hit out at Maryam and penned, “The leaders from across the world go to the universities to express their thoughts. Though you (Maryam) are unaware of the ongoing trends in the politics and with the exception of conspiracy you (PMLN vice president) have no other strategy.”

Advising her to go to the universities, Fawad said that it would be different matter whether the youth will listen to her or not. Reacting to Maryam’s call for taking strict action against GCU VC, Fawad termed her demand foolish.

Earlier, in his social media message, the GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said that the event was organised by the Punjab Information Technology Board with the total agreement of the Higher Education Department (HED), Punjab.

“We had been informed in advance by the PITB that they are inviting former prime minister Imran Khan to the event to talk about ‘Orientation Drive for Youth: Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’. However, what the former prime minister chose to say on the stage today was his call and it was not in our control,” the VC wrote in his message.

He also wrote, “We also did not object to holding this event at GCU for two reasons: firstly, the initiative will be for the advantage of our youth and in raising standards of the education sector in Pakistan as a whole. Secondly, the world over, political leaders come to universities to address youth, and we do not discriminate on the basis whether they are in the government or in the opposition.”

The same GCU venue is available for leaders from other parties, rights activists and other distinguished people from all walks of life for a healthy debate on matters of importance for education and for our future.

The VC also wrote, “I neither ask for #WeStandWithVcGCU nor appreciate #RemoveVCofGCU. I have been an educationist for the last 30 years, and that is what I will always be. And as far as today’s event is concerned, it was not meant to be a political event at all.”