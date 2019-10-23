Teary Maryam Nawaz says she wasn’t allowed to see ailing father

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday was denied permission to meet her father Nawaz Sharif who is admitted in the hospital.



She, along with her cousin Yousuf Abbas, was presented before the Accountability Court in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The PML-N leader requested the court to let her see her ailing father on the way back but she wasn’t allowed by the judge.

Rejecting the plea, the judge maintained that the matter is beyond court’s jurisdiction.

Later, talking to media, an emotional Maryam said she is not given permission to meet Nawaz Sharif who is currently hospitalised after his health deteriorated on Tuesday.

When she was asked about her health, she said she is fine.