Which building is safe if PM House is not: Talal

Talal Chaudhry. —File Photo

ISLAMABAD/FAISALABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) senior leader Talal Chaudhry has said that investigations are underway into the alleged audio leaks regarding PM’s discussion about Maryam’s son-in-law.

He said that facts will be exposed when the probe into the tape leak was completed. He said that if the PM House is not safe from such things, then which building is safe, reported local media. Important discussions are held in the Prime Minister’s House. He claimed that Imran Khan had carried out cyber and leaks attacks.

He said that general elections would be held on time, which the federal government would decide. Addressing a press conference, Talal said that Nawaz Sharif faced discrimination and disqualified only for “not receiving salary from his son” while on the other hand, a lenient view was adopted for some blue-eyed persons.

He claimed the PMLN was a true political party which had deep roots in the masses. Therefore, it could not be intimidated with threats of long march, short march or protests. He said the PMLN leadership was politically mature and it would never use abusive language for opponents. “We are struggling for supremacy of law and Constitution. We are not demanding any favour but we want an equal treatment for all,” he added.