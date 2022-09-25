PM Shahbaz's alleged audio leak about Maryam Nawaz's son-in-law goes viral

An audio leak allegedly featuring Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and containing a conversation about PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son-in-law has gone viral on social media.

The discussion revolves around Maryam asking for a power plant from India to be imported for her son-in-law.



“He is our son-in-law, inform him about the issues in importing a plant from India,” PM Shahbaz allegedly said, while speaking to an unidentified man on the call.

The unidentified man, on the other end of the call, can be heard briefing the person — alleged to be the premier — regarding the consequences of the decision, to which PM Shahbaz allegedly asks him to convey all reservations to Maryam’s son-in-law and that he will personally meet him after his return from Turkey.

In response, the other person allegedly advises PM Shahbaz to get this work done from former finance minister Ishaq Dar, to which the prime minister allegedly agrees.