PM Shahbaz's alleged audio leak about Maryam Nawaz's son-in-law goes viral

An audio leak allegedly featuring Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and containing a conversation about PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son-in-law has gone viral on social media.
The discussion revolves around Maryam asking for a power plant from India to be imported for her son-in-law.
“He is our son-in-law, inform him about the issues in importing a plant from India,” PM Shahbaz allegedly said, while speaking to an unidentified man on the call.
The unidentified man, on the other end of the call, can be heard briefing the person — alleged to be the premier — regarding the consequences of the decision, to which PM Shahbaz allegedly asks him to convey all reservations to Maryam’s son-in-law and that he will personally meet him after his return from Turkey.
In response, the other person allegedly advises PM Shahbaz to get this work done from former finance minister Ishaq Dar, to which the prime minister allegedly agrees.
The former finance minister says he will return toward the end of next week
Khan criticised the government for humiliating Pakistan abroad by seeking funds to support economy
Partial solar eclipse will be visible from most of Europe, Northern Africa, the Middle East and Western parts of Asia...
In his speech to the UNGA, Biden made a fervent appeal to world leaders to help Pakistan deal with the flood devastation
Journalist Ayaz Amir's son has been taken into custody in connection with his suspected involvement in the murder
PM Shehbaz Sharif says he has spoken to European leaders and others in Paris Club to help get Pakistan a moratorium