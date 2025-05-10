'Hugely welcome': World reacts to Pakistan-India ceasefire

(From left to right) British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir. — Reuters/File

The international community breathed a sigh of relief after nuclear-armed arch-rivals —Pakistan and India —reached a US-brokered “full and immediate ceasefire” after days of escalation and clashes.

This is what global leaders have said about the latest development between the nuclear-armed neighbours:

US President Donald Trump

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

"I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site. We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace."

Bangladesh Interim leader Muhammad Yunus

"I most sincerely commend Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of India and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan for agreeing to a ceasefire with immediate effect and to engage in talks. Bangladesh will continue to support our two neighbours to resolve differences through diplomacy."

EU Foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas

"The announced ceasefire between India and Pakistan is a vital step toward de-escalation. All efforts must be made to ensure it is respected. The EU remains committed to peace, stability, and counter-terrorism in the region."

British Foreign Minister David Lammy

"Today's ceasefire between India and Pakistan is hugely welcome. I urge both parties to sustain this. De-escalation is in everybody's interest."

Prince Rahim Al-Hussaini

"I am pleased to see that ceasefire has been agreed upon. I pray that both countries will work to resolve issues that date back to 1947 through dialogue and peaceful means"

German Foreign Office

Germany on Saturday welcomed as a first step the full and immediate ceasefire agreed to by India and Pakistan after days of deadly attacks.

"The ceasefire agreed between #India and #Pakistan is a first, important step out of the escalation spiral. Dialogue is key," the German foreign office said in a post on the X social media.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry

Saudi Arabia welcomes the ceasefire agreement between Islamabad and New Delhi.

In a statement, the spokesperson of Riyadh’s Foreign Ministry expressed hope that it will restore security and peace in the region.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar received a telephone call from Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al Jubeir, who welcomed the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India.

PM Shehbaz Sharif

Taking to his X handle, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked US President Trump for his leadership and proactive role for peace in the region .















