Eva Mendes reveals one costar she envied Ryan Gosling over

Eva Mendes can see her other half, Ryan Gosling, in an onscreen romantic chemistry with his costars, but there is one character she has ever been "jealous" of.

As Ryan is all set for his new film Project Hail Mary, his wife of 10 years confessed that she was jealous of his onscreen CGI girlfriend Rocky.

Eva joked in the comment section of an Instagram post, "His only costar I’ve ever been jealous of…Rocky."

Adding a winking emoji, Eva laid down the reason behind the envious feeling, "They spent wayyy too much time together."

"They even got each others rings. W**!!?” The Other Guys actress added.

Notably, Eva and Ryan fell in love with each other on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2012.

She described it to E! News as "the greatest experience" she ever had "making a film".

While in a previous chat with Women’s Health in 2019, she revealed how her life changed since she started dating Ryan.

“I mean, falling in love with him," Eva confessed at the time, "Then it made sense for me to have…not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him.”

The couple has not officially confirmed their wedding, though they have welcomed two daughters together, Esmerelda, 11, and Amada, nine.