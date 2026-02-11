Why Ariana Grande wants a 'tiny mouse' to play her in biopic?

Ariana Grande has a hilarious suggestion for a movie about her life.

In a recent chat with Backstage, The Wicked star looked seemingly hesitant about making a biopic on her own life, joking that the title of the film should be Scrap This and Don't Watch It.

The former Nickelodeon star also shared an idea of who she wants to play her in her biopic.

“A tiny mouse with subtitles the whole time,” she said in a video posted on the outlet's Instagram page.

“I would like that, actually," she insisted.

The 7 Rings singer went on to say, "It would be a tiny, beautiful short film with mice reenacting my whole life with little, tiny subtitles at the bottom.”

“That's the only version of it that I'm interested in," the 32-year-old actor and singer added.

Though Ariana does not appear ready for her biopic, she reflected on her work in The Wicked as Glinda.

Ariana told the outlet, “It feels like a beautiful time to put it in a beautiful book on the shelf next to the other L. Frank Baum books that I collect. It does feel like the right time to turn the page and to thankfully and proudly, gratefully let go.”

“Before Wicked, I hadn’t acted in a decade-ish. My pop music career, which I am so endlessly grateful for, had taken on a life of its own, a life that I don’t know I could have predicted or planned for," she added.