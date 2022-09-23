Criminal case against Imran won’t be withdrawn: minister

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira (L) and Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar. —PID

ISLAMABAD: Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar has said that the criminal case against Imran Khan will not be withdrawn; any decision will be taken after investigation of foreign funding is completed, reported local media.

In a joint press conference in Islamabad Thursday, Azam Nazir Tarar said that Imran Khan always takes a U-turn. He said the FIA is investigating foreign funding and a decision will be taken after the investigation has been completed. He said that the matter of contempt of court concerns Imran Khan and the high court.

The law minister said the cabinet should be small, focus should be on quality instead of quantity, some special assistants have the same rank as ministers. “The law has set a limit for ministers for the cabinet and the government has not crossed it.”

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar rejected the ‘baseless propaganda’ on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, reported local media. During the press conference along with Prime Minister’s Adviser Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday, he said it is not a new law as it was enacted in 2018. He said all the political parties, including PMLN, PPP, PTI and others, approved this law in 2018. He said Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan of Jamaat-e-Islami has proposed an amendment to the law to prevent its misuse.

The minister said that lacuna in the Transgender Bill has been pointed out. “Parliament will not carry out any legislation in violation of Sharia.” He said transgender people are also human beings and this legislation is meant to protect their rights, including inheritance, education, employment, health, and purchasing a property. He stated that using transgender people for begging would be illegal.

Azam Nazir Tarar said the opinion of Chairman of the Islamic Ideology Council was also sought with regard to the transgender bill. “It was a wrong interpretation that intersex marriages have been allowed through this bill.”

Speaking on the occasion, Qamar Zaman Kaira said, “We support Senator Mushtaq’s amendments to the bill.” He said one should refrain from disgracing a person in the name of criticism.

Answering a question, Qamar Zaman Kaira said PTI Chief Imran Khan that organising a peaceful march is a democratic right of the opposition, but no one will be allowed to violate the law. He said protestors will not be allowed to enter the Red Zone and strict action will be taken against the violators.

To another question, the Advisor said the federal government reserves the right to take legal measures if a provincial government conspires against it. Replying to a question, he said the government is considering regulating social media to stop its misuse. He also advised PTI Chief Imran Khan to shun the politics of agitation and adopt a democratic and civilized way of bringing a no-confidence motion against the government or wait for the next general election.