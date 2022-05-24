Imran asked to apologise for remarks

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Women’s Wing provincial president and Member Provincial Assembly Sobia Khan on Monday condemned the remarks of former prime minister Imran Khan against her party leader Maryam Nawaz.

Speaking at a news conference, she asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief to tender an apology and withdraw his words. She asked the women wings of all political parties to condemn Imran Khan’s statement. Flanked by Shazia Aurangzeb Khan, Farah Khan and others, she said that the ousted prime minister had undermined democratic norms and morality and introduced indecency in politics. Sobia Khan observed that Imran Khan had no respect for others, particularly women.

She said they would lodge a protest against his insulting remarks and take legal action against him. Sobia Khan asked women from other political parties to join hands and condemn Imran Khan. The PML-N leader said they would strive to end this trend from politics.

The PTI government and its chief, she said, had ruined the economy and state institutions during his three and a half years of government. She said the PTI government had made life miserable for people and pushed the country towards bankruptcy.