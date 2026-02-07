Lil Jon reacts to son Nathan Smith's death: 'Devastated'

Lil Jon has finally reacted to the news of his son's death

Days after it was reported that Nathan Smith was missing in Georgia, the local police revealed that a dead body had been recovered from a pond in the area, which has been identified as the rapper’s 27-year-old son, according to the authorities.

After the devastating news, Lil Jon broke the silence and shared a statement to People, read, "I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother [Nicole] and I are devastated.”

The rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Smith, continued, “Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted - he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest.”

“He was an amazingly talented young man; a music producer, an artist and engineer, and graduate of NYU. We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him. He was loved and appreciated, and in our last times together we’re comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him.”

The heartbroken dad concluded his statement by appreciating the community prayers and facilitating the search for his missing son.