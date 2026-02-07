Timothy Busfield charged with four counts of child sexual abuse

Timothy Busfield has been formally indicted on four counts of child sexual abuse in New Mexico, weeks after his initial arrest and release from custody.

The 68-year-old actor and director was indicted by a grand jury on Friday, according to court records. The charges stem from allegations that Busfield inappropriately touched a 7-year-old boy on the set of The Cleaning Lady, a Fox television series on which he worked as a director.

Busfield has repeatedly denied all allegations against him.

Busfield surrendered to authorities in Albuquerque on January 13 after an arrest warrant was issued in the case. During a court hearing one week later, prosecutors from the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office sought to keep him jailed while awaiting trial.

A judge denied that request, allowing Busfield to be released as the case proceeded toward a grand jury review.

Prosecutors said they planned to seek an indictment, which was later secured. Busfield is expected to return to court for arraignment and enter a plea, with the case handled by the Special Victims Unit.

Busfield’s legal team has pushed back strongly against the charges, arguing that the allegations were motivated by retaliation rather than misconduct. His attorneys claim the parents of the alleged victim pursued legal action after their children were removed from the television production.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no trial date has yet been set. Busfield has not entered a plea at this stage, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.