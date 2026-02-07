HR exec Kristin Cabot to speak at crisis PR conference after Coldplay incident

Kristin Cabot, the former HR executive at Astronomer who left the company following a viral incident at a Coldplay concert involving her CEO, Andy Byron, will speak at the PRWeek Crisis Communications Conference in Washington, D.C., on April 16.

Cabot’s session about “taking back the narrative” will focus on strategies she has used to manage public scrutiny and reshape her story in the aftermath of the controversy.

She will appear alongside her publicist, Dini von Mueffling, and a PRWeek reporter. Tickets for the conference are $875.

In December, five months after the concert incident, Cabot also shared her perspective in The New York Times and called the event a regrettable mistake. She acknowledged drinking and dancing inappropriately with Byron, but insisted there was no sexual relationship. Both Cabot and Byron stepped down from Astronomer after the viral moment.

Cabot, who was in the midst of a divorce at the time, said she faced professional consequences that she felt erased her prior accomplishments. “I made a bad decision and… acted inappropriately with my boss. And it’s not nothing. I took accountability, and I gave up my career for that,” she told The Times.

Her upcoming conference appearance will examine both immediate and long-term strategies for managing public perception, particularly for women facing intense media scrutiny.

Von Mueffling, her publicist, emphasised that Cabot remains active professionally and intends to continue shaping her career and public image.