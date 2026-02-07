Travis Kelce opens up about being backup plan for his nieces

Travis Kelce's nieces have always got his back.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight-end made a special appearance on his sister-in-law Kylie Kelce's podcast Not Gonna Lie on Friday, February 6.

He was shown a video on social media of a boy who went to his aunt's house to sign over a bad test result.

After showing the clip, Kylie asked Travis, "How quickly would you tell Wyatt, 'Yep,' in this situation?"

Travis replied, "Well, we know I would definitely sign it. But you guys would know I'm signing it."

Kylie responded shockingly, "Really?"

"Yeah, I don't think I could just be like, 'Alright.' I'm gonna let you guys know that she's failing. She's failing, and you guys need to know that," Travis explained, "But you didn't hear it from me. If you heard it from me, that's shame on you."

Kylie, who tied the knot with Jason Kelce in April 2018, said, "That's fair. Take it to the grave that you told us, but you're gonna let us in that you did sign a test."

"100%," Travis replied, noting, "Because Wy's gotta know, and I immediately went to Wyatt. I don't know why. She's just the oldest. But they gotta know that they have somebody to come to. No matter what. And I'll always be there for them."

"But at the same time, it's like, because sometimes I was the knucklehead that was just not even asking my parents, just kind of signing it myself. And that didn't end out [well]."

It is pertinent to mention that Kylie shares four daughters, Finn, Bennett, Elliotte and Wyatt, with Jason.