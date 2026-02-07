Taylor Swift hypes Olympic athletes in surprise video message

Taylor Swift is cheering on Team USA's Olympic athletes.

On February 6, the Life of a Showgirl artist took to the NBC Olympics social media account to share a surprise video for the USA team heading for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

In the video wished the athletes “a wonderful Olympic Games” as the games are all set to begin in Milan and Cortina.

"Hi, it’s Taylor," the 36-year-old said in the message video. "I just wanted to send a message to all the athletes that are competing in the Olympics. I just wanted to say thank you."

"Getting to learn your stories and see everything that you’ve sacrificed and all your determination and hard work and passion and everything to that’s gotten you to this point where you’re so excellent at something, it’s just really inspiring, and I am very grateful for everything you’ve done to get to this point in your life and grateful that you’ve brought us all along with you on this journey so we get to watch you do this."

She concluded, "I just hope that you a wonderful Olympic Games. Wishing you all the best of luck and a safe journey, and I hope this is an experience that you will cherish for the rest of your life. Bye!"

This came the same day, Taylor released music video og her new track Opalite, which is part of her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl.