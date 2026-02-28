Naomi Watts reveals why she won't get a facelift in her 50s

Naomi Watts gets honest about facelift in her 50s

Naomi Watts is unbothered to show her natural beauty in her 50s.

In a recent chat with Bustle, the 57-year-old actress got candid about her opinion on plastic surgery.

While expressing no interest in the cosmetic procedure, The Love Story joked that "people around me can tolerate my drooping jowls."

Watts shared that over the decade she has liberated herself from the idea of looking a certain way and has embraced her natural beauty "at this point in time."

"I think you get to a certain age, and you know what works for you and you just stick with it. I don’t want to look 25 anymore or look like someone who’s fighting to look 25," she admitted.

Furthermore, Watts noted that she hasn't had "the nerve" to go under the knife and only "interested in putting myself forward as I am."

"For now, I hope other people around me can tolerate my drooping jowls, because right now I don’t want to go under the knife," she quipped.

However, those who do facelift, Watts noted, she does not judge them.

"I can’t categorically say I’m for or against at this moment, but I certainly would never judge those who do it," she added.