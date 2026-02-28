Travis Kelce's mom Donna fires back at critic with sarcastic reply after body jab
Donna Kelce shut down weight-loss drug claims
Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, clapped back at critics commenting on her slimmed-down figure.
The Traitors alum, who recently made an appearance in the reality show's finale opened up about her weight loss journey in the comment section of a Facebook page.
Donna denied the use of any weight loss drugs, revealing that she had shed some pounds after following intermittent fasting.
In the post with Donna's picture flaunting a sequined blazer with matching pants after her 30 lbs weight loss, she answered a user who claimed, "Weight loss drugs worked!"
She responded, "I did it myself with intermittent fasting."
"Thanks, about 30 pounds over a year," she noted.
Donna seemed active in the comment section of a fan page post. She hit back at another user, who commented, "That's a man."
Donna sarcastically replied, "I am as tall as one... Bahahaha but I have the cesarean scars to prove I gave birth."
The mom of two Super Bowl champions participated in Traitors but her time on the show was short-lived after she was eliminated after 3rd episode.
Commenting about her time on the show, she said after being voted out, "Playing a Traitor was tough, but I gave it my best shot."
"This has been a dream come true, These are happy tears that I get to do this at this point in my life. It’s just the joy of being in the game," Donna added.
