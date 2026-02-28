News

Travis Kelce's mom Donna fires back at critic with sarcastic reply after body jab

By Maliha Javed
February 28, 2026
Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, clapped back at critics commenting on her slimmed-down figure.

The Traitors alum, who recently made an appearance in the reality show's finale opened up about her weight loss journey in the comment section of a Facebook page.

Donna denied the use of any weight loss drugs, revealing that she had shed some pounds after following intermittent fasting.

In the post with Donna's picture flaunting a sequined blazer with matching pants after her 30 lbs weight loss, she answered a user who claimed, "Weight loss drugs worked!"

She responded, "I did it myself with intermittent fasting."

"Thanks, about 30 pounds over a year," she noted.

Donna seemed active in the comment section of a fan page post. She hit back at another user, who commented, "That's a man."

Donna sarcastically replied, "I am as tall as one... Bahahaha but I have the cesarean scars to prove I gave birth."

The mom of two Super Bowl champions participated in Traitors but her time on the show was short-lived after she was eliminated after 3rd episode.

Commenting about her time on the show, she said after being voted out, "Playing a Traitor was tough, but I gave it my best shot."

"This has been a dream come true, These are happy tears that I get to do this at this point in my life. It’s just the joy of being in the game," Donna added.