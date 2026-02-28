Demi Lovato spills go-to trick to beat social anxiety at parties

Demi Lovato reveals her secret to partying while staying sober

Demi Lovato is sharing how she enjoys parties amid her sobriety journey.

The pop star, who has long been open about her sobriety struggle, shared a few tips on partying without alcoholic beverages.

The Here All Night singer revealed "good vibes" and "the right people" are the main things she focuses on.

"I've just become so accustomed to it that it's second nature for me," she said, referring to a cactus water brand.

"I haven't drank so long, so I don't even remember what it was like going out drinking," the 33-year-old singer admitted.

As for what she does to avoid "social anxiety," Lovato revealed, "I would never go out without my friends. I think that would probably make me a little anxious."

"I like to avoid any social anxiety as much as possible, so making sure you have the right people around you, and of course you have to have some sort of beverage in your hand, whether it's a water or a Caliwater or something else," Lovato explained. "I love a mocktail, and you know what? [Caliwater is] great for making mocktails, too."