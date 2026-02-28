Kendall Jenner gets candid about her differences with the Kardashian clan over style choices

Kendall Jenner says her fashion decisions do not always win approval at home.

The 30-year-old supermodel gave Vogue a new closet tour recently, which was made public on February 26. In the video, the conversation led to what the other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family say about her style choices.

"When it comes to style within my family, at least, I have different style choices than some of them," she said in the video.

She recalled arriving at family dinners and receiving quiet disapproval, calling it “a little side-eye action”.

"Sometimes I'll definitely walk into a family dinner, and one or two of them will be like, 'This is cool, what is this?' A little side-eye action."

However, Jenner revealed she is least bothered by the reaction. "When I love something, I love something," she adds.

In the video, the founder of 818 Tequila also showcased her collection of Hermès handbags. Among them was a brown suede Birkin she purchased to mark her 30th birthday, which she described as a dream addition.

She explained that she is selective about the Hermès bags she owns and prefers older designs. Pointing to several well-worn Kelly bags, including a red leather version, Jenner said she appreciates visible wear such as scratches, cracked leather, and scuffed corners. "Like, this is so chic to me and so beautiful," the reality star remarked.