'Lizzie McGuire' star Robert Carradine's reason of death laid bare

Tragic details of Robert Carradine's death have been revealed by authorities

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled Carradine's death a suicide, as reported by Page Six on February 27.

The Lizzie McGuire star’s cause of death is listed as “sequelae of anoxic brain injury and hanging,” which in simple terms is a blockage of oxygen supply to the brain due to hanging or injury. He was 71.

The beloved actor's body has been received by his family, according to the outlet.

Carradine's death was first announced by his family.“It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away,” they shared in a statement to TMZ.

“In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon of light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder.

“We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion,” the statement concluded.