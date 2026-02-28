Lisa Rinna breaks silence after recent reunion with Andy Cohen: 'I've pissed him off'
The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum opened up about her rocky bond with Andy Cohen
Lisa Rinna called Andy Cohen a ‘dear friend’ despite their tumultuous past.
In a recent chat with E! News, the reality star revealed that she and her longtime pal are on good terms three years after Andy made their private text public in his memoir.
Addressing their past rift, Lisa said, "As humans, we evolve, we grow, we change and we learn from things.
"Andy and I have done that. I've pissed him off. He's pissed me off. We've gone through a lot, and he really is a dear friend.”
She continued, "He's always been a champion—until he hasn't."
Commenting on their reunion, Lisa said, "It was a beautiful moment, life-changing, healing and cathartic."
She added, "We really do respect one another and care for one another. Is just was so moved by it. It meant the world to me."
Furthermore, Lisa also opened up about her potential return to RHOBH, revealing that she has no plans for now after her departure from the show in 2023 as she is “grateful” for her time at Bravo.
“I learned a lot,” she told the outlet.
Lisa also hinted at the excitement of a campaign with Andy for Sonic.
"When they called to ask us to do it again together, I screamed," Lisa quipped. "We had so much fun."
