Benny Blanco looks back at the time Selena Gomez lost her handrwritten vows days before wedding

Benny Blanco is reflecting on a behind-the-scenes hiccup from his wedding to Selena Gomez.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on 26 February, Blanco revealed that Gomez’s handwritten vows went missing in the days leading up to their 27 September 2025 ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. He said the pages were lost for four or five days. "She was crying because she couldn’t find [them]," Blanco recalled to Kimmel.

Blanco eventually located the vows shortly before the wedding. "I found them, right before the wedding!" he said. "I didn’t look. I closed my eyes and handed them to her. I swear! I swear I didn’t look."

He joked that the timing worked in his favour, saying the gesture made him look good on the eve of their marriage. "But how good is it? It made me look so good," he said. "It was like the best thing I could have done. I’m about to marry her, and then I find the thing?"

The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony attended by friends and colleagues, including Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Paul Rudd, along with guests such as Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.

The vows were not the only mishap. In January, Short said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he nearly spoiled the wedding cake by cutting into it before the couple could. He attempted to smooth over the slice, though a chef ultimately repaired the cake before the celebration continued.