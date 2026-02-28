Benny Blanco looks back at the time Selena Gomez lost her handrwritten vows days before wedding
Benny Blanco recalls wedding mishap after Selena Gomez misplaced vows
Benny Blanco is reflecting on a behind-the-scenes hiccup from his wedding to Selena Gomez.
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on 26 February, Blanco revealed that Gomez’s handwritten vows went missing in the days leading up to their 27 September 2025 ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. He said the pages were lost for four or five days. "She was crying because she couldn’t find [them]," Blanco recalled to Kimmel.
Blanco eventually located the vows shortly before the wedding. "I found them, right before the wedding!" he said. "I didn’t look. I closed my eyes and handed them to her. I swear! I swear I didn’t look."
He joked that the timing worked in his favour, saying the gesture made him look good on the eve of their marriage. "But how good is it? It made me look so good," he said. "It was like the best thing I could have done. I’m about to marry her, and then I find the thing?"
The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony attended by friends and colleagues, including Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Paul Rudd, along with guests such as Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.
The vows were not the only mishap. In January, Short said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he nearly spoiled the wedding cake by cutting into it before the couple could. He attempted to smooth over the slice, though a chef ultimately repaired the cake before the celebration continued.
-
Kourtney Kardashian’s role as stepmother questioned
-
Neil Sedaka dies at 86 after hospitalisation in Los Angeles
-
'Lizzie McGuire' star Robert Carradine's reason of death laid bare
-
Lisa Rinna breaks silence after recent reunion with Andy Cohen: 'I've pissed him off'
-
Elle Fanning shares detail about upcoming Oscars night plan with surprise date
-
Demi Lovato spills go-to trick to beat social anxiety at parties
-
Naomi Watts reveals why she won't get a facelift in her 50s
-
Travis Kelce's mom Donna fires back at critic with sarcastic reply after body jab