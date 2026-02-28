Kourtney Kardashian’s role as stepmother questioned

Former Miss USA Shanna Moakler has reignited tensions with Kourtney Kardashian, casting doubt on her approach as a stepmother to the children Moakler shares with Travis Barker.

Moakler recently appeared on When Reality Hits, hosted by Brittany Cartwright, where she claimed she and Kardashian have not discussed co-parenting.

“I don’t think those women have those conversations with anybody,” Moakler, 50, said of the Kardashian family.

She suggested that certain boundaries were crossed in the past, though she did not specify what she meant.

Moakler said she believes she would have handled some situations differently and described earlier periods as disrespectful.

“At one point in time, I felt it wasn’t respectful,” Moakler added. “At certain times, I felt, ‘Wow, if I had your kids, I wouldn’t be doing some of the s*** you’re doing with my kids.'”

Moakler and Barker married in 2004 and separated two years later. Their divorce was finalised in 2008 following an on-and-off reconciliation. They share two children, Landon and Alabama, and previously appeared together on the reality series Meet the Barkers.

Kardashian, who shares three children with former partner Scott Disick, married Barker in May 2022. The couple welcomed a son, Rocky, in November 2023. Kardashian became stepmother to Landon and Alabama after the marriage.

During the podcast interview, Moakler said she accepts that Barker has formed a new family unit, regardless of her feelings. She also revisited past claims about an alleged inappropriate relationship between Barker and Kim Kardashian two decades ago, which she previously cited as a factor in her divorce.

Moakler has publicly addressed her strained relationship with the Kardashian family on several occasions in recent years.