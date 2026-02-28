Elle Fanning shares detail about upcoming Oscars night plan with surprise date

Elle Fanning revealed her Oscar date ahead of the big night.

In a recent chat with People, the actress who earned her first-ever Oscar nomination as a Best Supporting Actress for her work in Sentimental Value, opened up about how her preparations are going for the 2026 Academy Awards.

“My mom is coming with me," Elle revealed, "I'm looking forward to picking out her dress."

But Elle has not planned her outfit for the big night yet.

"We have not decided what that's going to be yet,” she noted.

The Sentimental Value star further opened up about how she celebrated her nomination with her family.

She recalled that she crashed out at her mom's home the night before nominations morning with her sister Dakota, and "was running on two hours of sleep.”

Elle woke with tons of notifications of the big news and was in shock as she was almost half asleep.

The actress jokingly said she was looking like a "crazed zombie" in her nightgown.

“I ran into my sister's room and I told her, and she was freaking out,” Elle recounted. “She's like, 'What do you mean? What do you mean?' And I'm like, 'Look it up, look it up!' Because I didn't believe it until I saw it. So I was like, 'Look it up, this must be a mistake.'"