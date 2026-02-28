Where is Calvin Klein's wife Kelly Klein now after divorce and fashion fame?

Kelly Klein, former wife of Calvin Klein, has built a creative life of her own years after her divorce from the iconic designer.

Kelly, born Kelly Rector, met Calvin Klein early in her fashion career after studying at the Fashion Institute of Technology.

According to Vanity Fair, she first worked at Ralph Lauren before Calvin offered her a job as an assistant designer after running into her at Studio 54.

The two married in Rome in 1986 and were together for 20 years, though separated for about half that time. Their divorce was finalized in 2006.

Reflecting on their relationship, Kelly told Vanity Fair in 2008: "My whole life changed with Calvin,” she recalled.

"He would walk into the room, and it was just like the lights went on. The movie started every single day. I was so much more special when he came into the room.”

Former employee John Calcagno also told Vanity Fair: “It was some kind of magic. He fell in love with her and she madly with him. They didn’t care who was around. They showed it, kissing and holding each other and having fun and cuddling.”

Today, Kelly focuses on photography, ceramics and interior design.

Her work has appeared in major publications, and she splits her time between Palm Beach and the Hamptons while raising her son, Lukas.