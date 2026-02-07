Amy Schumer explains why her sudden photo surge is ‘not a cry for help’

Amy Schumer is celebrating her "life and health" on social media.

The actress took to her Instagram account on Thursday, February 5, to share a carousel of snaps from her latest photoshoot.

In the photos, the 44-year-old star can be seen flaunting her 50 lbs. weight loss.

In the caption, the I Feel Pretty star discussed her increased social media presence, noting that it is because she is now feeling more “strong and beautiful” following her weight journey.

“Pics of yourself when you’re finally feeling strong and beautiful are not a cry for help,” Amy noted.

She explained., “They are a celebration of life and health. Love to the single moms out there.”

This came after Amy uploaded her snaps in swimwear in January on social media, embracing self-love and self-care.

“My mom took these photos of me while I was packing for a trip. And the last photo I’m on the trip. This year is about self-care and self-love," Amy wrote in the caption of her January 4 post.

“Let’s all appreciate our health, our families, our friends, and have the best year of our lives,” she added. “Moving forward with no regrets. Just love," she added.