Lola Young makes career announcement after stepping back from touring

Lola Young is preparing to return to the stage with her first full headline show since stepping back from touring last year.

The Grammy-winning singer, 25, announced on Friday that she will perform a one-night-only concert at London’s Palladium on March 4.

The show marks her first full-length performance since she canceled her tour after an onstage collapse at New York City’s All Things Go Music Festival in September 2025.

“I’m going to be playing my first headline show in a while,” Young wrote on Instagram. “Performing live is everything to me, and asking you, my fans, to show up for me after cancelling my tour is something I don’t take for granted.”

Describing the concert as a “small, intimate show,” Young acknowledged that she won’t be able to accommodate everyone who previously purchased tickets.

She expressed hope that fans will continue to support her once she’s able to return to larger venues, thanking them for “believing in me, and giving me this time and space.”

Earlier this week, Young was also announced as a performer at the 34th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party in Los Angeles on March 15.

She recently made her return to televised performances with a live piano rendition of Messy at the 2026 Grammys on February 1. Speaking backstage, Young reflected on her hiatus and stressed upon the importance of prioritising mental health.

“This is a very difficult industry to be in,” she said. “I took the time out to get better because there’s a lot going on in my head and in my personal life.”