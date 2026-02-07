Hailee Steinfeld spills her 'no-phone' rule with husband Josh Allen

Hailee Steinfeld is sharing her simple marriage rules.

In order to keep up her bond with her husband Josh Allen with busy work schedules, the Sinners actress follow a few simple rules.

In her newsletter Beau Society, the 29-year-old actress responded to a fan question, who asked how she maintains "an intentional relationship while both of you are so busy."

"I love this question. There’s an easy answer in my brain. I don’t want it to seem cliché, but we focus on being truly present with each other," she replied.

Their regular date nights and no phone policy are the real game changer.

"More specifically, we’re big on weekly date nights and going no-phones for an hour at the end of the day," she explained.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen, who tied the knot in May 2025, made an annoucement in December that they are expecting their first baby together.

The actress and singer revealed in a previous newsletter that Adam Sandler personally praised her work and even congratulated her husband, Josh Allen during a 2026 Golden Globes encounter.

"Adam Sandler waved me down by the entrance to the Globes, and said, ‘Hey, buddy! I loved Sinners! You’re doing amazing. And congrats to Josh!'" she wrote at the time. "I could not wait to tell my husband."