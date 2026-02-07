Bowen Yang gets honest about post-SNL life: 'It’s an adjustment'

Bowen Yang is having a "great" time watching Saturday Night Live as a viewer.

In a recent chat with People, the comedian and actor opened up about how much his Saturdays feel different after bidding farewell to the comedy sketch show in December.

About how he spent the first Saturday after leaving the show, Bowen shared, “I was in Japan but I was watching,. I was getting texts from old coworkers, just saying hi and that the train was still running and a mutual missing of each other.”

He admitted that it “feels very strange” to become a viewer after being a cast member for years.

The career shift feels “bizarre, but ultimately fun," Bowen noted.

“I don't want to believe that it's totally bizarre to me, but it's obviously an adjustment,” he explained. “To not know what the process is from soup to nuts with the whole week is alleviating. The emotional baggage of it has been lifted for me. So just watching the sketches every week these past three shows have been great."

Bowen further shared which guest appearances he missed would be fun.

“Now I'm getting [feelings] like, ‘Oh, it would've been fun to do a sketch with Teyana Taylor or Alexander Skarsgård.”

Bowen added, “Now all my friends of course are like, ‘God, I wish you were still working there. I really want to come see Connor Storrie!’ I'm not the plug anymore."